Kevin Hart announces birth of baby boy Kenzo Kash

Kevin Hart has announced the birth of his son, Kenzo Kash Hart.

The comedian writes on social media that the baby was born early Tuesday morning. He adds that the boy is “healthy & already smiling.”

God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

Hart and his wife, Eniko, announced on Mother’s Day that she was expecting their first child. Hart has two children from a previous marriage.

In September, Hart publicly apologized to Eniko and his children for what he described as a “bad error in judgment.” He said someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he’d rather confess than let that happen.

An attorney for a woman who said she was “involved” with Hart in August said someone secretly placed cameras in a hotel suite and recorded “bedroom images” of the pair.

