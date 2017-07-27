Kerry Washington to receive 2017 GLSEN Inspiration Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kerry Washington is being recognized by a national education organization for integrating LGBT activism into her film and television career.

GLSEN announced Thursday that it will honor Washington with the Inspiration Award at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Oct. 20 in Beverly Hills, California.

GLSEN praised Washington for her work with President Barack Obama’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, advocating for marriage equality and championing anti-domestic violence campaigns.

The Emmy-nominated actress previously served as an honorary co-chair for the 2013 GLSEN Respect Awards. Washington said she’s excited to celebrate the organization’s high school student leaders.

GLSEN was founded in 1990 to address LGBT issues in K-12 education.

Shonda Rhimes, creator of ABC’s “Scandal” which stars Washington, received the Inspiration Award in 2009.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.