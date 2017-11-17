Karen Allen to unveil directorial debut at Fort Lauderdale film fest

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is welcoming a special guest for its closing weekend.

Karen Allen is in town. You know and love her as Marion from the “Indiana Jones” movies.

Now, Karen’s going from in front of the camera to behind it.

Jeffrey DeMunn (as Old Man): “I was at the mercy of everything I saw and heard. I’m not explaining this right.”

The actress is making her directorial debut with her short film, “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.”

You can check it out Saturday night at Fort Lauderdale’s Savor Cinema.

Set in the 1940s, the movie is about an elderly man passing his wisdom down to a youngster.

Karen told Deco she wore many hats for the film.

Karen Allen: “I literally swept up mouse droppings from the location and scrubbed the cabinets that were covered with mold, because our location was a place that had been abandoned. In other films, a director would not be doing those things, but in the indie world, often directors do those things.”

Meanwhile, the fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to hit theaters in 2020. Karen’s not sure if she’ll get the call to be in it, but says she’s definitely up for it.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.