Kanye West raps fan’s favorite song before her death

(WSVN) - Hip-hop artist Kanye West granted a fan battling cancer’s final wish before her death: to have him rap to her over FaceTime.

According to TMZ, West was aware of a fan who was battling cancer but given a short time to live. The girl’s family somehow reached out to West and connected the two on FaceTime. Her final wish? Rap her favorite song, “I Love Kanye,” off “The Life of Pablo.”

Kanye West Reaches Out to Fan Dying of Cancer for Last Wish https://t.co/ChJtTpCiPM — TMZ (@TMZ) January 9, 2018

TMZ said the pre-teen was FaceTimed her last week, and shortly afterward she died.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.