Kanye West deletes tweets on Trump, produces Trump dis track

Kanye West’s friendly relationship with President Donald Trump may have been short-lived.

A Twitter defense of West’s meeting with Trump has been deleted from the rapper’s account.

Looks like Kanye might regret supporting Trump. At least Ye deleted all his tweets about the president: https://t.co/ghJIis0TUH pic.twitter.com/pAXe2PRYCg — Complex (@Complex) February 6, 2017

After meeting with the then president-elect at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, West explained in a series of tweets that he discussed “multicultural issues” with Trump, including violence in West’s hometown of Chicago. Those tweets have been deleted.

Also, rapper King Myers says West produced his anti-Trump track , “Propaganda.” King Myers calls for Trump’s impeachment in the song. The rapper is signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label.

Kanye West has deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Trump https://t.co/vOwUmbhWJJ pic.twitter.com/HzqvP0M8HO — CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2017

Kanye West scrubs entire Twitter account of any mention of Trump https://t.co/ad78NHXQHK pic.twitter.com/3F36iVpdbb — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 6, 2017

In November, West told a crowd during a concert that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but he would have voted for Trump.

West’s representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

