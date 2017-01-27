Jungle Island offers Valentine’s Day-themed guided tour

Tired of the candlelit dinners on Valentine’s Day? How about cuddling up to a honey bear? Jungle Island is feeling the love — and loved showing Deco their unique Valentine’s Day celebration.

Love is in the air at Jungle Island, and the park is calling all love birds to hop along the “VIP Love Birds Tour” this Valentine’s Day.

For $899 a couple, or $499 a person, you can celebrate with some animals who have their own unique love stories.

Ryan Jacobs, Jungle Island: “It’s very interactive. You get to meet all kinds of animals that are in love.”

The guided tour hits specific exhibits around the grounds and gives you and your love the rare chance to be up close with the animals.

Ryan Jacobs: “It’s really just getting really up close, really personal. If you’re an animal lover, it’s a great thing to do with your significant other.”

One of the biggest points of the tour is the condor exhibit. First of all, you get a chance to pet it. And, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, you’ll learn why condors are the animal world’s Romeo and Juliet.

Ryan Jacobs: “The condor is the only animal in nature that consciously chooses a suicide when the mate dies.”

It’s called the last flight of the condor.

Ryan Jacobs: “They fly into the thermals so high that they pass out and fall to their death, ’cause they’re monogamous for life.”

Enough of the romantic drama. How about some Queen B. lovin’?

No, not that Queen B. The momma of the lemur family.

The animals love showing affection.

Ryan Jacobs: “They’re the most lovable animals. That’s why they’re on our love tour.”

Cookie and Bugsy are also ready for you. The resident honey bears will let you rock them in your arms.

But their love-fest is a little different than ours.

Ryan Jacobs: “They’re only romantic maybe one day out of the month, and then that’s it. There’s no staying the night, there’s no breakfast in bed. It is simply that and wham, bam, bye-bye!”

And this will definitely send your heart exploding.

Ryan Jacobs: “This is what Winnie the Pooh is based off of.”

Want to keep a little more distance? Stroll over to the flamingos, or take in the monkey and orangutan exhibits.

Those orangutans have a Valentine’s Day gift for visitors.

Ryan Jacobs: “You get a small painting done by Peanut and Pumpkin.”

All in all, a fun and different way to show the person you love that you have heart.

Mike Indrei: “It’s really cool, it’s fun. You get to see a lot of really interesting things. It’s a fun way to start the day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jungle Island’s VIP Love Birds Tour

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 400-7000

www.jungleisland.com

