Jungle Island hosts 10th culinary family event

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida attraction is getting wild about food this weekend.

Jungle Island is celebrating its 10th annual “Badia Spices’ Fun and Fit as a Family” event, Saturday and Sunday. The two-day family affair, produced by the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, is bringing families and celebrity chefs together to make healthy, delicious meals alongside the world’s rarest animals.

The weekend we've all been waiting for is here! Join us for 2 days of food, fitness and learning at Fun and Fit as a Family. #SOBEWFF2017 pic.twitter.com/Kjgg5WPxox — Jungle Island (@jungleisland) February 25, 2017

The event also features fun activities and interactive experiences taking place throughout the park.

