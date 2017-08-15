Johnny Depp hosts pirate party for sick kids

Johnny Depp’s working on a new movie in Vancouver.

And since Western Canada’s pretty far from the Caribbean, it’s safe to say it’s a non-pirate project.

But that didn’t stop him from releasing his alter-ego, Captain Jack Sparrow … all to the delight of some sick kids in desperate need of a pirate party.

Johnny Depp was in his full Captain Jack Sparrow getup for a surprise visit to the British Columbia Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Well, almost full getup.

Johnny Depp (as Captain Jack Sparrow): “I have no sword — I come in peace.”

No real sword? No problem.

That didn’t stop Captian Jack and his new mateys from some friendly sword fighting.

This wasn’t some pop-in visit.

Johnny hung around for hours — taking lots of pics and putting smiles on plenty of faces.

The hospital says he met with every single patient!

Patient: “I didn’t wake up in the morning knowing that I was going to see Johnny Depp today! That’s so cool.”

And though he’s a pirate, there’s just something about that Captain Jack Sparrow charm.

Johnny Depp (as Captain Jack Sparrow): “I’m so sorry, were you still talking?”

So while Jack Sparrow always gets himself into trouble on the high seas … In here, it’s nothing but friendly faces.

