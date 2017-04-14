Is “The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth entry in the popular action movie franchise, worth speeding into theaters for? Or will it run out of gas? Deco’s Johnnie-U parked himself in a theater to bring us this week’s “Reel Review.”

Gentlemen, start your engines! Oh, hey, folks. Johnnie-U here. Me and the crew are doing a little bit of drag racing, ’cause we’re about to go see the new movie “The Fate of the Furious,” and when I come back, I’m gonna tell you all about it.

In this movie, the “Fast and the Furious” crew get together to steal an EMP bomb, but during the heist, Vin Diesel, aka Dom, is forced by a mysterious cyberterrorist to work for her, and to betray his friends.

Now his family is furious, and they have to try and stop this crazed woman, and in doing so, they need to figure out why Dom has turned his back on them, or take him down as well.

Well, folks, I have to admit, I’ve only seen a couple of these “Fast and Furiouses,” but this one is ridiculous …-ly awesome! Nothing in this movie seemed plausible, and yet I found myself laughing from the mindless joy it gave me.

Action-packed right from the start, it has turbo-charged car chases, as well it should, and some serious high-octane fight scenes to boot. Man, this was some serious eye candy.

Well, folks, this movie is gonna be a “Fast” favorite with fans, so speed on over to theaters this weekend and get yourselves a ticket to check out “The Fate of the Furious.”

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

