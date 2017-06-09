“The Mummy” is back. Is it any good? Or does he think it “sphinx?” Television’s Johnnie-U gives us his verdict in tonight’s Reel Review.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here. I went to see the new movie “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise. It calls for a costume change … to more traditional mummy garb — made out of toilet paper.

In this movie, Cruise plays a shady artifacts dealer who happens upon an ancient tomb of an ancient Egyptian princess. When he and his buddy dig her out, they accidentally awaken the dead and set her demon spirit free.

Cruise must have woken my demon spirit, too. It sounded evil.

But I digress. If you thought that was bad enough, there’s more! This undead girl is wrapped so tight, she wants to use Mr. Cruise as a host to help her unravel more evil into this world. And now everyone has to try and stop her.

Well, folks, what can I say? This movie “sphinx.” The plot had too many holes. The characters didn’t seem to have any real convincing connections. I was unthrilled by any of the special effects, and it felt like they were trying to pack too much in, in the extremely long time they had.

The good news is that the Mummy herself, played by Sofia Boutella, is striking and stole every scene.

I’m giving this reboot the boot. “The Mummy” should have stayed buried. I say skip it. I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

