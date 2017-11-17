A new movie is gonna be a blockbuster this weekend, but is it blockbuster-worthy? Deco’s super friend Johnnie-U puts his super movie-critic skills to the test and reviews “Justice League.”

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here! That’s right: I’m fast. I’ve got all kinds of superpowers.

Speaking of which, I’m about to go see the new flick “Justice League.” Ooh! That reminds me; I need popcorn.

In “Justice League,” which takes place after Superman’s death, Batman senses that something bad in the world is about to go down, and he hooks up with Wonder Woman to try and recruit some super friends.

Speaking of Wonder Woman, I can even pull off Lynda Carter’s twirl. Don’t I look pretty?

It turns out Batman was right. There’s a giant unearthly guy, named Steppenwolf, who is hell-bent on ending our world. Now the new group of superheroes have to find a way to work together to defeat this menace.

I’m a really good swimmer like Aquaman. If only I could squeeze into these green tights!

Well, folks, I’m not going to sugarcoat it: There’s a lot of stuff going wrong with this flick … but, man, I really enjoyed it! I was thoroughly entertained.

I love the new characters. Flash and Aquaman added some much-needed comic relief to the DC Extended Universe. The special effects, as always with this genre, were just the right amount of eye candy.

Honestly, despite a weak story, a slow start and little character development, it was good old mindless fun.

“Justice League” does have its flaws, but it doesn’t mean you won’t have a super time watching it, so check it out.

And now, I need to zip off at Flash speed. I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

