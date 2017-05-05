It’s our favorite part of the week: a movie review from the iconic and frighteningly honest Johnnie-U, and tonight the assessment will take us to a galaxy far, far away. Here’s all the goods on “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 — Johnnie-U style.

Johnnie-U had to fend off Groot’s branched-out pestering before sitting through the newest Marvel sequel. In this movie, the Guardians are hired to protect an alien race, but in the process find themselves on the wrong side of the battle. During their escape, an unlikely friend comes to their aid.

But the real problems arise when, not only are they being hunted down by Yondu and his cohorts. Peter finds out that his roots are more complicated than Groot’s, and now, once again, they need to guard the galaxy from evil.

Well, folks, I gotta tell you, this is just a good, old-fashioned, fun, popcorn-y movie. This movie is everything: It’s a drama, it’s sci-fi, it’s superheroes and, most of all, it is a comedy. Oh, and the special effects and visuals are mind-blowing.

I didn’t even care that it was just under two and a half hours long. It was exciting from beginning to end, and I think everyone’s favorite character will be Baby Groot.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is out-of-this-world awesome, so rocket on over to theaters this weekend and check it out. I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.