Get Out” opens in theaters Friday. It’s from one half of the comedy duo Key and Peele, and it’s definitely not “Key and Peele: The Movie” Deco’s “Out”-sider Johnnie-U has the inside scoop.

A daring script kept Johnnie-U on the edge of his seat.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.