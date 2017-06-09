John Cena dives into season 2 of ‘American Grit’

John Cena pulls off his WWE moves with military precision. Now he’s whipping a few lost souls into shape with the help of some friends. “American Grit” is the grittiest show on television, and Chris isn’t just saying that ’cause “grit” is in the name. He caught up with John Cena today for all the gritty details.

John Cena (in “American Grit”): “You’re here because you either lost your grit, or maybe you never had it in the first place.”

John Cena is back for season two of “American Grit,” but it’s a little different this time around.

John Cena: “We changed it so it was a lot more relatable to everyone at home. Our contestants have lost their grit and need to find it again.”

Last season, we saw the fiercest competitors doing military grade and survival challenges. They’re still doing that here, but now it’s more of a mental game.

John Cena (in “American Grit”): “This is not an exhibition of strength. The most physically dominant individual will not win this competition.”

John Cena: “There are often times when we get stuck in that rut and we stay down, and our contestants are down and they need help, and they look to our military leaders for help.”

Contestant: “I will never let anyone tell you that I’m nothing. Not even you. Not even you!”

Chris Van Vliet: “You say that grit is hard to define, how do you define what grit is?”

John Cena: “To me, grit is the ability to get back up and get back in the fight, and this is what I think is so great about season two of ‘American Grit,’ because it relates to everyone.”

Now, you don’t have to be a WWE fan to know that John Cena made a name for himself as a WWE superstar. He’s a 16-time WWE champ, but one of the biggest moments of his career happened in April, at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend and fellow wrestler, Nikki Bella.

I was there in the audience, and all I could think about was one thing…

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m wondering the whole time while watching that, ‘Did you wrestle that entire match with that insanely expensive, insanely large diamond ring in your pocket?'”

John Cena: “There are some secrets that should be kept secret, my friend.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Aw, come on, John!”

John Cena: “That one’s for me to know. I like the fact that a lot of folks ask me where did I keep the ring. I know where I kept it. And I think that’s a secret I’ll keep with me.”

Well, it’s no secret that “American Grit” will push these competitors to their limits.

John Cena: “I just love the concept of the show. I love how it inspires.”

John Cena (in “American Grit”): “This is their challenge. This is ‘American Grit.'”

Catch the season premiere of “American Grit” this Sunday night at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

