Johansson battles baddies, skintight suit in live-action ‘Ghost’

Scarlett Johansson is a lethal weapon in “Ghost in the Shell.” She’s part woman, part machine — and part cranky. That’s because ScarJo can squeeze the life out of crooks — and it’s still easier than squeezing into her very tight wardrobe for the movie.

Johansson is a one-woman killing machine in this live-action adaptation of the celebrated Japanese manga series.

Scarlett Johansson: “The character is living a really unique experience in the sense that she is a human brain inside an entirely machine-made body.”

In the movie, helmed by “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders, Scarlett teams up with co-stars Chin Han and Pilou Asbæk to form the Section 9 anti-terrorism squad. They’re in charge of stopping cyber criminals from hacking into people’s minds.

Pilou Asbæk: “Batou is a part of Section 9. He’s a ‘neo compert expert,’ and he’s 80 percent human, 20 percent cyber, and a dark person.”

Chin Han: “Toga is the most human member of Section 9. His weaknesses are also his strength. Because he is not cybernetically enhanced, he cannot be hacked, so he’s an asset to the group as well.”

Now, when Scarlett wasn’t saving lives, she told Deco she was busy figuring out how to get into her skintight costume.

Scarlett Johansson: “The suit is kind of like a wetsuit. It just requires a bunch of talcum powder and, like, a second person to put it on. It’s hot when you don’t want it to be hot. It’s freezing if you need to be warmer. It has its own brain that way. By the end of the film, I was like, ‘I am going to burn this in a giant heap. I never want to see it again.'”

I hear you, ScarJo. That’s how I feel putting on my SPANX.

Since “Ghost” is technology-driven, Deco had to know which gadgets the cast couldn’t live without.

Scarlett Johansson: “The combination between my internet and my iPhone.”

Scarlett Johansson: “It would probably be my phone because I communicate with my friends and family, and also, I really rely on FaceTime.”

Lynn Martinez: “For me, it would be Snapchat. I’m constantly snapping and chatting, and I only speak to people when I have flowers in my head.”

“Ghost in the Shell” barrels into theaters Friday, March 31.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.