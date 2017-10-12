Joe’s Stone Crab offers fine dining for charity

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s hottest restaurant are serving up charity for underprivileged youth.

“Claws for Cause” is an event hosted by Joe’s Stone Crab with the intent to raise money for children and teens in need.

Guests are welcome to indulge in fresh crab and carb-loaded hash browns, all for the sake of charity.

“We expect over 400 people to come here and enjoy the first taste of Joe’s,” said the restaurant’s CEO Stephen Sawitz.

For just one night, Joe’s Stone Crab will open its doors early ahead of stone crab season for an exclusive dinner.

“It’s a fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society. They’re a pre-opening party for the season,” said Sawitz.

The Claws for a Cause dinner is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“We’re raising money to help children and families in the child welfare system of Miami-Dade County,” said Children’s Home Society of Florida Director Ryon Coote.

The goal of the dinner is to raise $180,000, as well as to feed hundreds of Miami’s movers and shakers for a good cause.

Joe’s 104th Stone Crab Season kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.

