The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade sets sail Dec. 9, and the theme this year is “Broadway on Parade.” So it makes sense that this Saturday night the cast of “Jersey Boys” will be performing some of the hits from the Broadway show at the Winterfest Black Tie Ball. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet met up with Frankie Valli — or at least the guy who plays him — and he taught me how to “walk like a man.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You are Frankie Valli!”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “I am Frankie Valli.”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland is the star of the show in “Jersey Boys.” It tells the story of the Four Seasons, how they were formed and their rise to fame.

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “The show just moves. It transitions from scene to scene to scene, and so it’s cool because it’s told through the eyes of each member.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And the music is so good.”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “It’s so good.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Like, during intermission, people will go out in the lobby and be singing it.”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “If you go to the bathroom, like at intermission, you can hear people just like singing the songs in the bathroom stalls, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, you see? It sticks.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m not much of a singer, but let me know what you think.”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “I’ll let you know.”

Chris Van Vliet: “‘Oh wee ohh wee ohh wee ohh.’ I really lost it at the end.”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “At the end, but before that, that was actually pretty good. People don’t understand how hard it is to sing in falsetto.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You mean we wouldn’t always be talking like this?”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “No we wouldn’t always be talking like this. No, we wouldn’t.”

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, Miguel’s going to teach me how to walk like a man.

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “So we’re going to start with actually bringing our feet together, and you’re going to stomp starting with your right foot. Right foot, then left foot. And as you’re stomping, you want to lean your upper body toward that direction. Right foot, left foot. Now, as you do that, the opposite hand comes in front, so if you lean to the right, the left comes here.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK. Oh, no, I messed it up.”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “So you’re going 1, 2, 3, 4. Step out and then chop, and you’re gonna pulse with your right foot.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, look at that!”

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “And then point and bounce with your left foot.”

As you can see, my coordination in this five-minute dance lesson isn’t the best, but hey, it’s not the worst either.

Miguel Jarquin-Moreland: “And chop, and point. One more time, and 1,2,3,4 and chop, and point. All right.”

Chris Van Vliet: “All right! And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you walk like a man! Kind of.”

“Jersey Boys” hits the Broward Center for Performing Arts stage May 8-20. For ticket information, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Winterfest Black Tie Ball

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

https://winterfestparade.com/events/black-tie-ball

