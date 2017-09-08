Jennifer Lawrence suggests storms are ‘Mother Nature’s rage’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence is facing backlash online for suggesting that monster hurricanes that just devastated Texas and another nearing Florida may have been prompted by Donald Trump becoming president.

While in England to promote her film “Mother!” the actress was asked about changes happening in America.

Did you vote for @POTUS? #JenniferLawrence blames you for #Harvey. But she still wants you to go see her new movie. pic.twitter.com/gAn9VC7HEe — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) September 7, 2017

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage. Wrath,” Lawrence told Channel 4 on Wednesday.

The comment from the Academy Award-winning actress drew the ire of many on Twitter, where there were calls to boycott Lawrence films.

Actress #JenniferLawrence says Trump is to blame for Harvey & Irma? Hollywood should stick to acting & spare US their incredible stupidity! — Take Back USA (@SetUSAFree) September 8, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence thinks hurricanes are America's rightful punishment for voting Trump. Skip her movies from now on. #JenniferLawrence — Amer Survival Radio (@ASurvivalRadio) September 8, 2017

#JenniferLawrence How can she make such a thoughtless comment with so many lives in danger this weekend ??!!! — Nancy (@lucie1109) September 8, 2017

Lawrence has not been shy about her dislike of Trump, once saying his election might just be “the end of the world.”

