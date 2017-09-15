Jennifer Garner posts laughing gas video after dental work

Jennifer Garner is receiving plenty of praise for a performance not seen on television or the big screen, but on Instagram.

The actress posted a video of herself Thursday laughing and talking with slurred speech after a dental appointment while emotionally praising a song from the musical “Hamilton.” In the caption she wrote, “Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you’re welcome. ”

The video shows Garner riding in a car and telling someone on the phone how she couldn’t stop crying during a song in Hamilton because it was “so beautiful.”

Garner’s followers on Instagram were quick to applaud the star for sharing the moment.

