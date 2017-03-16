Lynn likes jazz. And she like gardens. If only there was an event that combines both passions… turns out Jazz In The Gardens is returning to SoFlo this weekend. Before the music festival kicks off — it’s hosting a film, music, arts and cultural gathering.

Jazz In The Gardens is back in Miami Gardens just in time for spring.

Before the celebration of music, the festival hosted a star panel at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus, Thursday.

Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Miami Gardens: “What we’ve done is pull people from around the community and the country, put them in the same room and talk about film, music, art and really technology.”

Singer Rico Love and Miami Heat player Chris Bosh both took part in the event.

Chris Bosh, Miami Heat basketball player: “It’s just a diverse group of knowledge, you know, so many people can benefit from. It’s a great thing that FIU is putting on this thing, and hopefully it will grow in the near future.”

In the meantime, Jazz In The Gardens hosting another all star line-up.

A. Randolph will kick off the festival with his performance, Friday at the opening night party.

Other performers include Robin Thicke, Common, LL Cool J and Andra Day who will take the stage over the weekend.

The 12th annual Jazz In The Gardens music festival will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

