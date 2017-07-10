Jay Z to make Miami stop on ‘4:44 Tour’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hiphop legend Jay Z is making a return to Miami for the first time in nearly three years.
According to Ticketmaster, Jay will be touring for his new album, “4:44,” this year, and a Miami stop has been added.
On Nov. 12, the Brooklyn rapper will perform a the American Airlines Arena at 8 p.m.
The pre-sale for tickets for the “4:44 Tour” will begin at noon, Monday.
