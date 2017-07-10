Jay Z to make Miami stop on ‘4:44 Tour’

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014 file photo, Jay-Z performs at the 3rd Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York. Jay Z called the war on drugs an "epic fail" in a short film posted online by The New York Times on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hiphop legend Jay Z is making a return to Miami for the first time in nearly three years.

According to Ticketmaster, Jay will be touring for his new album, “4:44,” this year, and a Miami stop has been added.

On Nov. 12, the Brooklyn rapper will perform a the American Airlines Arena at 8 p.m.

The pre-sale for tickets for the “4:44 Tour” will begin at noon, Monday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.