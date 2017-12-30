Jay-Z releases star-studded ‘Family Feud’ music video

(WSVN) - Jay-Z released a new music video for the song “Family Feud” off of his 2017 album “4:44,” Friday.

“Nobody wins when the family feuds,” he says in the song’s star-studded music video.

Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo and America Ferrera a just a few of the many famous faces to grace the video.

Every celebrity that took part shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming after the release.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.