MIAMI (WSVN) - A singer from South Florida put on a philanthropic performance for the Boys & Girls Club, Saturday.

Jason Derulo took the stage at the 30th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Rendezvous gala. The event took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Brickell Key.

The event’s founders, Rick and Rita Case, were honored for their service to the community. “It’s been me and Rita’s pleasure to have started this event for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County,” said Rick Case.

7’s own Shireen Sandoval was also in attendance to host the gala.

