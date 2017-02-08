Jason Derulo claims racial discrimination at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer and dancer Jason Derulo took to social media to say he experienced racial discrimination at Miami International Airport, Wednesday.

Derulo and his entourage of eight people arrived 45 minutes before their scheduled flight to Los Angeles and encountered problems when they attempted to check their baggage.

In a video from TMZ, Derulo told his side of the story and admitted to being late. Derulo also said a member of his entourage volunteered to stay behind and fly with the bags on a different flight.

He said that when he got on the airplane, the person who stayed behind called him and said the cost to fly the baggage would be $6,000. Derulo then asked to be let off the plane.

American Airlines released a statement which reads: “American Airlines flight 275 returned to the gate prior to departure. A passenger elected to deplane in order to travel with their checked bags. The passenger has been rebooked with his checked bags on a later flight this evening.”

American Airlines also tweeted to Derulo asking him to contact them in regards to the issue he was having with them.

In Derulo’s video, he claims there were 15 officer’s waiting for him when he got off the plane and that the pilot attempted to make a scene and demanded that they leave.

He also made a post on Instagram with the photo of an American Airlines gate agent, with the text: .@americanair I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at miami airport!!! Called 15 police officers on me as if I’m a criminal! It’s not ok that when you find out who I am the gears change! [Expletive] that!! I want answers.”

A friend of Derulo’s spoke to 7News and said she doubts Derulo started the argument. “He was always a really nice guy, really down to earth, really humble,” said Lisa Abreu.

Derulo said that once the airline figured out who he is, their attitudes changed. He also claims that if he wasn’t famous, he would have been arrested.

It is not known if Derulo boarded another flight to Los Angeles.

Singer and dancer Jason Derulo took to social media to say he experienced racial discrimination at Miami International Airport, Wednesday.

Derulo and his entourage of eight people arrived 45 minutes before their scheduled flight to Los Angeles and encountered problems when they attempted to check their baggage.

In a video from TMZ, Derulo told his side of the story and admitted to being late. Derulo also said a member of his entourage volunteered to stay behind and fly with the bags on a different flight.

He said that when he got on the airplane, the person who stayed behind called him and said the cost to fly the baggage would be $6,000. Derulo then asked to be let off the plane.

American Airlines released a statement which reads: “American Airlines flight 275 returned to the gate prior to departure. A passenger elected to deplane in order to travel with their checked bags. The passenger has been rebooked with his checked bags on a later flight this evening.”

American Airlines also tweeted to Derulo asking him to contact them in regards to the issue he was having with them.

In Derulo’s video, he claims there were 15 officer’s waiting for him when he got off the plane and that the pilot attempted to make a scene and demanded that they leave.

He also made a post on Instagram with the photo of an American Airlines gate agent, with the text: .@americanair I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at miami airport!!! Called 15 police officers on me as if I’m a criminal! It’s not ok that when you find out who I am the gears change! [Expletive] that!! I want answers.”

A friend of Derulo’s spoke to 7News and said she doubts Derulo started the argument. “He was always a really nice guy, really down to earth, really humble,” said Lisa Abreu.

Derulo said that once the airline figured out who he is, their attitudes changed. He also claims that if he wasn’t famous, he would have been arrested.

It is not known if Derulo boarded another flight to Los Angeles.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.