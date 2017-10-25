It’s in the JEANS

What:

My elusive hunt for the perfect pair of jeans at CAVEAT in Wynwood.

I have a fashion confession: I don’t like jeans. In fact, sometimes I actually despise them and not for lack of trying. Believe you me, I’ve worn them all: skinny, wide, tight, lose, stretchy, stiff, cuffed, ripped, patchwork, pre-washed, raw, regal, dark, light, designer, department store, expensive, cheap. You name it, I’ve wiggled my way into the best of them, “butt”…

When I turn to check my backside, Sir Mix A Lot’s “Baby Got Back” creeps in to my head. “Oh, my, God Becky, look at her butt.” While I don’t mind having “junk in my trunk,” so to speak, it’s all about presentation. Even though I have a slight build, I do have curves and when stuffed into the wrong pair of denim, that famous line from the 1989 movie “Steel Magnolias” comes to mind…

The one where Olympia Dukakis’ character, Clairee, refers to a woman’s backside as “two pigs fighting under a blanket.” And don’t even get me started on trying to bend over in the latest pair of must-have’s! That’s when my apple bottom jeans scream: “Crack is Whack!” Or better yet, “Crack Kills” and showing one’s nether regions is never on trend unless, of course, you’re living in a nudist colony and why would you need jeans while living in the buff? #JustSaying

Over the years, I’ve often dreamed of designing my own denim. Imagine the possibilities?! A pair of jeans accentuating the positive and carefully concealing the negative. Frankly, it’s never been a possibility — until now.

Enter: CAVEAT, a place where you don’t just “find” the perfect pair of jeans, you “create” them. It’s called #TheCAVEATexperience

It’s an approach from days gone by mixed with modern technology. It involves personal attention built around a quality product; something we’ve lost sight of in a retail world driven by medicinal on-line shopping.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing like shopping in my pajamas with a vodka and soda, but sometimes you just need to touch, try and mull over a purchase in person and that’s where CAVEAT comes in.

The denim destination is housed in a nondescript building in Wynwood; inside, it’s anything but. The open-air interior exudes modern day glamour with a chic retail space. Directly behind it, though, is where the real magic happens. A large wall of raw denim is flanked by a cutting-table and just beyond that is a glass wall, giving a clear view into the manufacturing room, where on-site tailors create your custom order.

And it’s your say all the way. After getting measured, you handpick your own denim and the details: stitching, buttons, hardware, even your own zipper.

Stacy Glover, who’s the brains behind the company, told me: “You shouldn’t have to worry about your jeans. It should be one less decision in your busy life.” He means it, too. Everyone at CAVEAT wears a t-shirt that reads #OneLessDecision ….

Before our interview, I confessed I tried on at least 5 pairs of jeans, trying to find something he’d approve of, as well as keeping my crack concealed. We both had a good laugh, but I’ve just never had that go-to pair of jeans and it’s really bothered me over the years.

When I ask Stacy what the biggest mistake is when it comes to wearing denim, the answer easily rolls off his tongue. “Not living in them long enough,” he says. When I ask him to expand, he shares what I believe to be the true Yoda secret of good denim: “You have to give them a chance, break them in, let them mold to the body and that doesn’t happen after just a few wears or seasons.”

I feel good about Stacy and CAVEAT, and I can’t always say that about fashion. I often wonder if certain boutiques and designers have the tenacity to make it. What I mean is: does the idea or concept have strength and longevity?

Anyone can open a business, but can they put their finger on the pulse of fashion? It’s a fickle fraternity that spits out the best of them. Jeans, though? It’s a staple, a sure thing, everyone has them. They’re just not all created like CAVEAT.

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight at 7:30 & 11:30p.m. on Channel 7 as we go inside CAVEAT; showcasing their personalized experience. It’s interesting, unique and fun. Yes, fashion can still be fun, even satisfying, especially when “It’s in the Jeans” and that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things. 👖

CAVEAT

448 NW 28th Street

Miami, Florida 33127

Monday -Friday: 11a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12-6 p.m.

www.caveatmiami.com

FB: @caveatmiami

IG: @caveatmiami

Twitter: @caveatmiami

“I want to die with my blue jeans on.” — Andy Warhol

