Italiano luxury at C’Art

If you like the quality of luxury goods, but snarl at the prices, you’re gonna love the new boutique: C’Art Miami. They’re all about affordable luxury! But that’s not all. C’Art sells only Italiano! Shireen is crazy for their sunglasses and satchels. Tonight, it’s one of her favorite things.

Ever dreamed of shopping in Rome?

How about Venice – gondola and retail therapy?

It’s a multi-tasking skill I’d love to master.

Then there’s Milan, the capital of fashion. Sign me up!

Thanks to C’Art Miami in Brickell City Centre, you don’t have to be in the booted country to shop like a true Italian.

Shireen Sandoval: “So, everything in the store is from Italy?”

Pandora Rizzi, C’Art: “Everything is from Italy. We are a multi-brand store, so it’s not just one brand, it’s multi-brands.”

The boutique and gift store carries 20 Italian brands focusing on…

From sunglasses and satchels to unique gifts and accessories for the young professional, there’s something for everyone!

There are 72 C’Art stores in Italy, but only one in the U.S.

Pandora Rizzi: “This is the first one in the U.S. After being in Italy for so long, over 100 years, we decided we needed to come across the pond to Miami, of course.”

It’s also a great place to buy a gift, like…

Pandora Rizzi: “Montegrappa, which is such a prestigious line. Montegrappa makes pens. Hemingway used to use Montegrappa, so it’s very famous throughout Italy. The Pope uses Montegrappa.”

I’ve never had a stylish pen, who knew?

Bocio, bocio!

For the blog, C’Art insisted I throw some serious shade with their sunglass line called Now. Each pair is one-of-a-kind.

Pandora Rizzi: “It’s called Now, because if you don’t buy it now, you’re never gonna get it.”

I also tried three sassy satchels.

A pretty eco-friendly paper purse from C’Art’s essential line.

A fabulous travel look by Fedon — yellow is spring’s most stylish color.

And how about business blue? This sleek number is by Nava.

Pandora Rizzi: “We wanna make sure everyone understands we are are here from Italy with all of the Italian brands.”

Can’t get to Italy? No problem.

C’Art Miami is taking you there one luxury purchase at a time, and that’s why it’s one of my favorite things. Arrivederci!

FOR MORE INFO:

C’Art at the Brickell City Centre

701 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

http://brickellcitycentre.com/whats-here/directory/cart

http://www.cart-italy.com/

