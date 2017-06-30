We are ready for the biggest weekend of the SoFlo summer. Not Independence Day weekend — Irie Weekend. Deco went inside Thursday night’s star-studded celebration.

Rapper Nelly may have brought down the house, but DJ Irie was the star of the night at his One Beat Irie Dinner Gala at Miami Beach’s Eden Roc Hotel.

DJ Irie: “We’ve been at this for a while, and we’ve created something that I’m very, very proud of.”

He’s not kidding. It’s the 13th year of Irie Weekend.

DJ Irie: “Every year, let’s work hard. Let’s deliver the best event that we can do.”

The star DJ marched a parade of his pals down the red carpet.

DJ Irie: “The real DJ. I’m the fake; this the real DJ here. His heart is in this whole weekend.”

Irie didn’t have to say much, because Alonzo Mourning couldn’t stop praising the work his Irie Foundation does to give back to the community.

Alonzo Mourning: “We’re helping to change lives, and he’s gathered all his friends and family to create this festive atmosphere. This man has become a staple in the community. This man has a heart bigger than Miami.”

And we had to ask the man of the weekend about that suit game.

DJ Irie: “I was like, ‘All right, what can I wear that can literally have Miami on me,’ and you know what? This is how I ended up.”

We love it. A great night, a fun concert and money for a good cause.

DJ Irie: “I see y’all. I give it 11.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Irie Weekend

June 29 – July 2

http://irieweekend.com

