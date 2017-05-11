Interactive Mommy-approved brunch for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day brings breakfast in bed, but in reality, sometimes Mom just wants to eat in peace and quiet. Now one SoFlo spot has a big Mother’s Day brunch, while keeping your kids occupied somewhere else. Deco’s chief mommy-issues correspondent Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

I know it’s called Mother’s Day — and I’m no mother, but I’m willing to bet what makes Mom happiest is knowing her kids are happy while she’s enjoying her Mother’s Day brunch.

Guess what! We’ve found a place that does just that.

Of course, Mother’s Day is all about Mom, but Neomi’s Grill inside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles is serving up a day that’s win-win for moms and their kids.

Kurtis Jantz, chef: “We have a fantastic Mother’s Day brunch.”

Oh, but it’s not just brunch…

Kurtis Jantz: “We have a lot of interactive stations and fabulous food. We’re doing eclairs — decorate your own eclairs — and then to top it all off, we have a station where the kids can make a fresh flower bouquet for their grandmother or their mother.”

In other words…

Kurtis Jantz: “We are keeping kids busy, helps the mom and the grandma.”

Busy with things like making flower bouquets.

Kid: “It was an amazing experience, because it was the first time we ever did it, and it was fun.”

And then it’s time to get messy.

Of course they’re not sharing the sweet stuff, but all good kids come around…

Kid 2: “This time I’m gonna make one for my mom.”

Lana Tornheim, customer: “It’s a special treat for me and also a special treat for them, so it’s double your pleasure.”

Fifty-five dollars gets you a lavish brunch that’s sure to make mom’s day.

Kurtis Jantz: “What aren’t we serving?”

There’s plenty of delicious dishes to choose from, like pancakes, lobster eggs Benedict and…

Kurtis Jantz: “The chocolate waffle’s one of our favorites. You know, in this day and age, you can almost waffle anything, so it’s almost like a brownie that comes out of our waffle iron. It’s pretty amazing.”

And this is sure to make Mom smile…

Kurtis Jantz: “On top of our brunch, we offer a bottomless champagne mimosa or Bellini bar.”

Wendi Weis, customer: “It keeps them active and happy, and they’re not running around and going crazy.”

Brunch is from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You don’t have to have reservations for the brunch, but they say it’s probably a good idea. And come on — isn’t your mom worth a reservation?

FOR MORE INFO:

Neomi’s Grill at Trump International Beach Resort

18001 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(305) 692-5770

http://www.neomismiami.com/

