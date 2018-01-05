The “Insidious” franchise is back to scare audiences again, but this latest chapter is turning the tables. “Insidious: The Last Key” is all about the hunter becoming the hunted — with a whole bunch of ghosts thrown in. Star Lin Shaye had us shaking in our boots when we chatted with her about the movie.

Lin Shaye (as Elise Rainier): “People who need help with matters that can’t be explained … come to me.”

In “Insidious: The Last Key,” para-psychologist Elise Rainier is the victim, and this time around she’s investigating supernatural disturbances happening in her childhood home.

Lin Shaye (as Elise Rainier): “To end this evil, I need to go deeper into the Further.”

Lin Shaye: “Everybody is fearful in different kinds of ways, and in this particular installment of ‘Insidious,’ you see Elise’s fears, which I think inspires something new in the audience, because she’s the one that’s usually on top of the situation, and she’s the one who is the least fearful.”

With “fear” being the key word in this film, star Lin Shaye says the scare factor in the fourth installment of the horror franchise is unique.

Lin Shaye: “There’s also different kinds of scary. I mean, there’s the jump scares that we were talking about, you know, where somebody comes out, and the big music sting and ‘ahh,’ you’re like that. But then there’s the ‘Insidious’ scare, which is, I think, a lot of this film, forgive the expression, but that, I think, is a great word to use, because there’s things that sit in you, I think, after you leave, that make you think about stuff.”

Lin Shaye (as Elise Rainier): “I have scars.”

And, at 74, Lin continues to be surprised by her acting career.

Lin Shaye: “Nobody is more surprised than me. For real. I mean, I just — I never expected it, I never thought about it, that was never the reason I became an actor.”

“Insidious: The Last Key” is currently creeping out audiences in theaters.

