Incorporate velvet into your wardrobe this fall

Wardrobe check! Tell us there’s some velvet hanging in your closet. This seductively soft fabric is the look of the moment. If the trend took you by surprise, fear not. Deco’s got you covered — in velvet, of course.

Rihanna. Khloe. Cara.

This fall, the stars are wearing velvet — black and otherwise.

At Deborah James Boutique on Las Olas Boulevard, we found out why.

Deborah James, owner: “Well the great thing about velvet as a trend totally is that you feel fabulous in it.”

Guess what?

Wearing velvet also makes you look good.

Deborah James: “It’s a luxurious fabric, it’s silk.”

It’s also a very forgiving fabric.

Deborah James: “It’s comfortable to wear and it drapes off the body, so it’s not constricting. It’s the perfect fabric for our fall season as it works into the holidays for Florida.”

You can immerse yourself in velvet-ness starting from the ground up.

Deborah James: “We’ve been running with a velvet sneaker from Italy for over a year now, and the customer response was terrific.”

A velvet bracelet makes the perfect accessory.

The duster coat is a total must-have.

Deborah James: “That covers a lot of sins. It can be worn over a T-shirt, it can be worn over jeans, it can be worn over a slip dress, and this is an item that everybody should have in their closet.”

Another Fort Lauderdale shop, Lilac and Lilies, has lots of hot, happening looks for the current season.

Some are shiny and slinky, some are muted and mellow.

Velvet’s here, too.

Michelle DiMarco, owner: “A great way to wear velvet in South Florida is simply by incorporating the velvet trend like what I’m wearing. I’m wearing an off-the-shoulder top.”

Any way you wear it, it works.

Michelle DiMarco: “And also think of incorporating velvet into a fun romper or even an emerald-colored wrap dress.”

Bordeaux is the color of the season and you can wear it anywhere, no matter the design.

Check out this mix of sexiness and elegance.

Michelle DiMarco: “Again it’s playing with that bordeaux or merlot-colored trend we saw all over the fall 2017 runways.”

This wine-inspired blouse is paired with a faux-leather mini-skirt and boots matching the flouncy top.

You can top off any ensemble with a touch of attitude. Check out that very cool hat!

Here’s some good advice for the holiday season…

Michelle DiMarco: “Be aware of the trends. You love it, that’s great. If you don’t love it, don’t do it. And you want to be comfortable and confident in it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Deborah James Boutique

623 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 524-2585

https://www.deborahjames.com/

Lilac And Lilies Boutique

2541 E Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 530-3109

http://lilacandlilies.com/

