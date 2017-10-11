III Points Festival brings an extra dose of culture to Wynwood

Lets get to the point. Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is full of art, music and food but locals will get a little extra culture this weekend. Deco’s getting a preview of the annual III Points Festival.

Wynwood will get an extra dose of lights, music and art this weekend. III Points, a three-day long festival, will take over the Mana event space.

David Sinopoli: “We pride ourselves on merging talent that is elusive to Florida and then bringing 51 percent of the local scene to play with them.”

More than 100 bands, singers, rappers and DJ’s will perform, and the genres are all over the musical map.

David Sinopoli: “You can’t do a festival properly with one style of music in the alternative sector, so you have to have a few different genres that come together that otherwise wouldn’t be at a single standing show together.”

Headlining the festival, England’s own Gorillaz, an elusive act not known for doing live shows.

David Sinopoli: “I guess the big attention is the Gorillaz. Gorillaz has played a total of 54 shows ever and never been to Florida before, so that’s a big get for us.”

III Points will also feature dozens of local acts like Plastic Pinks.

Miami locals by way of Puerto Rico, the Plastic Pinks’ sound is edgy and always entertaining.

June Summer, Plastic Pinks: “We’re basically garage rock. Now were incorporating more into the psych feel of it as well.”

And the band is totally psyched to perform at III Points.

Augie Pink: “It’s definitely one of the most diverse shows we’ve played, and it’s good that it’s in our hometown.”

So if you’re looking for a unique experience, full of art, lights and music, three could be your magic number.

David Sinopoli: “It’s very much a night time festival. We have a lot of light installations and tech installations. I think there’s a lot to feel and look at in Mana Wynwood.”

