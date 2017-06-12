iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend at the Fontainebleau

When you combine iHeart Radio with people who heart pool parties — you’ve got a winner. That’s why stars like Miley Cyrus and DJ Khaled hit iHeart Summer ’17 Weekend by AT&T on Miami Beach. It’s a name so long – if you said it twice — you’d miss the party.

It was all about the star power at the Fontainebleau over the weekend. Celebs like Miami’s own DJ Khaled and Halsey kicked off summer by performing at the iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend concert — and the singer was completely starstruck.

Halsey: “I think both the Cyrus sisters are here, and I love them so much, and they’re both playing out amazing music.”

Miley Cyrus raised the roof with her rendition of “Malibu.”

Miley Cyrus: “I have sang ‘Malibu’ in every place except Malibu, so I am very excited to sing it in Miami. I feel like it’s good. We are by the water, I am performing late, so everyone should be extra turnt up.”

And it was a case of getting two Cyruses for the price of one when Miley’s sister Noah hit the stage, too.

Noah Cyrus: “This is my first summer being an artist, so that’s kind of fun.”

Homegrown talent Fifth Harmony couldn’t hide their excitement about being back in the Magic City.

Normani Kordei, Fifth Harmony: “We’re super excited. iHeart has always been super supportive of us and we love to come to Miami.”

Lauren Jauregui, Fifth Harmony: “Hi, hometown!”

And, before the Backstreet Boys rocked the crowd, they proved they were game for anything.

Brian Littrell, Backstreet Boys: “We got to play in a celebrity volleyball game, and I was the celebrity and it was cool. I got to represent team Backstreet Boys.”

Nick Carter, Backstreet Boys: “And we were the greatest cheerleaders you will ever see.”

