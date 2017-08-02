Idris Elba battles evil in ‘The Dark Tower’

Idris Elba is known for a lot of things: his acting prowess, his handsome good looks and his rear end. Hey, it’s not me saying it — he just won an award called “Rear of the Year.” It was one of the many things we talked about when Idris was in town Wednesday promoting his new film “The Dark Tower.”

Michael Barbieri (as Timmy): “It’s you. You’re a gunslinger, right?”

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey star in “The Dark Tower,” and Idris took some time to chat with us today on Miami Beach, but all he wanted was to be on the beach.

Idris Elba: “I actually wanted to do our interview outside, but it was too hot.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, I would not be able to wear a suit.”

Idris Elba: “You would not. You’d be drenched.”

Nicholas Hamilton (as Lucas Hanson): “Why does the Man in Black want to destroy the tower?”

Idris Elba (as Roland Deschain / The Gunslinger): “The tower protects both our worlds. If it falls, Hell will be unleashed.”

The movie is based on The Dark Tower novels written by Stephen King, and this is usually where I give you a quick summary of the movie. But since there’s so much to cover with different worlds and different timelines, I thought I’d ask Idris for some help. But it didn’t really help.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m having trouble summing this up into a couple of sentences.”

Idris Elba: “Yeah, OK.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So, can you help me out?”

Idris Elba: “So, this is a Stephen King tale, which is quite common in his book, is good versus evil. And this is what the story’s about in a nutshell.”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s a big nutshell.”

Idris Elba: “Any better? He’s like, ‘No, I still don’t get it.'”

Michael Barbieri (as Timmy): “He’s like the devil, isn’t he?”

Idris Elba (as Roland Deschain / The Gunslinger): “No, he’s worse.”

What you do need to know is Idris is The Gunslinger — he’s the good guy, and he’s in a centuries-long battle with Matthew McConaughey’s character “The Man in Black” — he’s the bad guy.

Chris Van Vliet: “There’s this great shot in the trailer and in the film as well where you load the gun in, like, half a second.”

Idris Elba: “Yea, no, I did that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You actually did that?”

Idris Elba: “No. I can move very quickly but not as quickly as that, you know? That’s movie magic.”

Idris Elba (as Roland Deschain / The Gunslinger): “I will kill him for both of us.”

Now a big congratulations is in order for Idris, who just won “Rear of the Year,” meaning he has the best rear end in the UK.

Idris Elba: “Yea, I’m pretty proud of Rear of the Year. I kind of do wonder who the guys are that actually sit down and look at everyone’s tooshes.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, you think it’s guys who look?”

Idris Elba: “The ‘guys’ as in people.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Golden Globes win and then Rear of the Year above that I’m thinking, right?”

Idris Elba: “It was a little cheeky.”

The Dark Tower topples into theaters August 4.

