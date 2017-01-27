Hungover Brunch at Olla Miami

Now there’s a really tasty reason to get out of bed when you’re hungover on the weekend. A new Mexican restaurant in South Beach is serving up brunch filled with traditional favorites guaranteed to snap you out of your haze.

At Olla Miami on Lincoln Road, Chef Scott Lindquist is cooking up a weekend Mexican brunch that will serve you well.

Chef Scott Lindquist, Olla Miami: “Most people don’t understand that Mexican food makes the best weekend breakfast ever, because it soaks up all the booze from the night before.”

Chef Scott Lindquist had a clear vision for the kind of place he wanted to open.

Chef Scott Lindquist: “I wanted to do something different, something that is interesting and unique but still sticks to the roots of Mexican cuisine. But I wanted it to be fun and, most importantly, I wanted it to be affordable.”

They don’t play in Olla. The menu is packed with dishes that aim to please.

Chef Scott Lindquist: “I wanted to stick to hearty good food that people in South Beach, after being out in a nightclub all night, want to eat huevos rancheros chilaquiles.”

Charros — a mix of beans, pork and roasted tomatoes — is served in an olla. That’s no coincidence.

Chef Scott Lindquist: “But it’s become the Spanish term, basically, for a pot, any cooking pot is now considered an olla. A lot of the dishes when we created the name and the concept are served a la olla so they’re served in little pots.”

If an olla isn’t your style, perhaps a tarro will do.

Chef Scott Lindquist: “So we have little jars that have, like, we have beets. It’s beets with walnut cream and roasted poblano chiles and pomegranate seeds, which is a fall dish in Mexico.”

Chef Scott is determined to offer up as many tastes of Mexico for brunch as he can.

Chef Scott Lindquist: “I take dishes from all over the country, as opposed to just what most people have seen in a typical Mexican restaurant.”

No brunch is complete with a little “hair of the dog.” Bottomless drinks like mimosas and micheladas — a mix of special sauces, beer and a lime — are all part of the deal. It’s a deal diners are digging mucho.

Audrey Shaffer: “I say this is the place to come so you don’t get a hangover. Just continue drinking with your brunch, eat the food. Get the huevos rancheros, they’re amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Olla Miami

1233 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 717-5400

www.ollamiami.com

