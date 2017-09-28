Hugh Hefner to be buried next to Playboy’s first cover girl, Marilyn Monroe

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner will be buried next to the woman who graced the very first issue of the magazine: Marilyn Monroe.

Hefner died Wednesday from natural causes at the age of 91, but long ago knew where he wanted to be laid to rest.

The New York Daily News reports Hefner will be buried next to Monroe at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles. That’s because he bought the crypt next to hers 25 years ago for a reported $75,000.

Monroe was featured on the cover of Playboy’s first-ever issue in 1953, selling 50,000 copies. Nearly four decades after that first issue catapulted the magazine to success, Hefner bought the crypt next to Monroe’s.

“Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.

Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal as well as his daughter, Christie; and his sons, David, Marston and Cooper.