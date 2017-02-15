‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks makes catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week

Most models get gigs when designers see their headshots. But one is getting attention thanks to his mugshot.

Jeremy Meeks, also known online as the hot felon, has gone from the big house to the Big Apple where he’s quickly becoming the star of the show at New York Fashion Week.

Jeremy isn’t your average high-fashion model. Look again, this time in slow motion. If he looks familiar — you’re not mistaken.

Here’s his mug shot from 2014, following an arrest on weapons and gang-related charges in California.

His picture went viral; the internet dubbing him the “hot felon.” Now, he’s getting a second chance of sorts, walking the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.

Jeremy Meeks: “It’s a second chance, it might be my fourth, it might be my eighth.”

Meeks is working with German fashion designer, Phillip Plein.

Celebrities like Tiffany Trump taking in his show.

Plein is known for his luxury clothing, edgy designs and out-of-the box thinking. His runway shows reflect the same sensibility.

Phillip Plein, fashion designer: “I did it all in Europe. I killed Milan — I did the biggest shows ever in Milan. There is no one who could compete with us anymore, so the next step was to come to New York.”

Plein, who’s just making his mark in the U.S., wanting to catch people’s attention. That’s part of the reason he took a chance on Meeks.

Jeremy Meeks: “I’m a little nervous, but more excited.”

The felon-turned-model celebrating his catwalk debut posting on social media.

One in a fashionable outfit and another with Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.

This social media video showing Meeks moments before he struts his stuff. And also capturing his first walk down the runway.

Now, people may start calling him — a smooth criminal.

