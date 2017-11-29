Honeybee Doughnuts brings the heat with new hot chocolate bar

The bar scene in South Florida is unique, but it turns out you don’t need to be 21 to enjoy one of the 305’s newest bars. This spot will bring out the kid in all of us.

It’s getting hot in South Miami, and we aren’t talking about the weather.

Honeybee Doughnuts is serving up a buzz-worthy treat.

Emily Gonzalez: “The new thing at Honeybee Doughnuts is our hot chocolate bar. We all drink hot coffee no matter what season it is, so why not hot chocolate?”

This isn’t the kind of bar you are used to.

Emily Gonzalez: “A hot chocolate bar is a place where you can create your own hot chocolate.”

No booze but the beverage selection is sweet!

Emily Gonzalez: “It has our homemade hot chocolate, also our in-house whip cream. You get to decorate it however you like.”

Speaking of decorating your hot chocolate — two words … sugar rush!

Emily Gonzalez: “We have over a dozen different toppings.”

The sky’s the limit on what goes in — or on — your hot chocolate.

Emily Gonzalez: “You can put as many toppings as you want, as little toppings — it’s basically whatever you want.”

From Oreos, to gummy bears, to cookie dough, to sprinkles, to chocolate on chocolate on chocolate — the toppings at the hot chocolate bar are tops!

Emily Gonzalez: “We even toast marshmallows for you. The craziest combination I have seen is probably someone putting every single topping we have on top of their hot chocolate.”

And if you need help with a concoction, they’ve got some recipes.

Add in coconut and caramel for a Samoa cookie-flavored drink…

Or graham crackers, chocolate chips and a toasted marshmallow, and you’ll feel like you’re camping.

Emily Gonzalez: “Toasting the marshmallow makes you think of the s’mores.”

And since this spot is known for its doughnuts….

Emily Gonzalez: “You can actually put our mini doughnuts on our hot chocolate. The doughnuts and our hot chocolate go hand in hand.”

Honeybee Doughnuts might be making hot chocolate even hotter.

FOR MORE INFO:

Honeybee Doughnuts

7388 Red Road

Miami, FL 33143

786-773-2770

https://honeybeedoughnuts.com

