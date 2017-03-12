Holiday parties can get expensive — but we’ve got a dish that’s sure to impress without costing you a lot of dough … and you don’t need the luck of the Irish to get this one right. Homemade bread is on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Honey Beer Bread

Ingredients:

3 cups all purpose flour

1 tbs. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/4 cup honey

1 12 ounce bottle of beer (your favorite)

4 tbs. butter, melted

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a loaf pan. (or use parchment paper)

– Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together until well combined. Add the honey

and beer and blend well.

– Pour half the butter into the bottom of the bread pan and spread it around. Add the batter

and spread evenly, topping with the rest of the butter. (if you want to add extra melted butter that’s fine too)

– Bake for 45-50 minutes until the top is a nice golden brown and a knife comes out clean after it’s inserted.

To Plate:

Slice and serve hot or at room temperature.

Serves: 8

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.