Hollywood does Halloween

The party goes down tomorrow on Halloween, but celebs are already jumping on the trick or treat bandwagon. And thanks to their social media accounts, we can practically go partying with them.
Halloween in Hollywood is one big dress up party.
Just ask Adele, Darren Criss and Jennifer Garner.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian channeled Madonna and Michael Jackson for a 90’s music icon look.
Kim kept the music flashback theme going with her bestie Jonathan — hitting another party as Sonny and Cher.
Floyd Mayweather was a man of many costumes over the weekend.
The boxing champ sported some 80’s styles…
Then became The Riddler, a gladiator, and Sylvester the Cat.
Gwyneth Paltrow put her head in a box.
It was a gruesome flashback to her serial killer drama “Seven,” which ended with her severed noggin.
Bruce Willis and his assistant dressed up as the twins from the 80’s horror flick “The Shining…”
Although I don’t remember the twins having facial hair.
And Kristen Bell voices Anna in the movie “Frozen.”
But her daughter asked her to dress up as Elsa, the other princess in the movie.
From Adam Levine and his wife Behati’s skeleton faces…
To Paris Hilton and her pal as Princess Jasmine and a gladiator…
To “Modern Family’s” Sarah Hyland and her friend as Dustin and Eleven from the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things…”
Looks like Halloween with a sidekick was a treat for all.
