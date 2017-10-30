Hollywood does Halloween

The party goes down tomorrow on Halloween, but celebs are already jumping on the trick or treat bandwagon. And thanks to their social media accounts, we can practically go partying with them.

Halloween in Hollywood is one big dress up party.

Just ask Adele, Darren Criss and Jennifer Garner.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian channeled Madonna and Michael Jackson for a 90’s music icon look.

Michael Jackson & Madonna pic.twitter.com/RTxA90XfBC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Kim kept the music flashback theme going with her bestie Jonathan — hitting another party as Sonny and Cher.

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Floyd Mayweather was a man of many costumes over the weekend.

The boxing champ sported some 80’s styles…

On my way to @girlcollection to kick off Halloween Weekend here in Las Vegas. I got my 80’s/90s look on today. FOLLOW: @mr.love_song A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Then became The Riddler, a gladiator, and Sylvester the Cat.

Last night, I was the Riddler. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Last night, I was Achilles from ‘Troy’ or Maximus from ‘The Gladiator’. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Friday night, my costume was Sylvester The Cat. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow put her head in a box.

It was a gruesome flashback to her serial killer drama “Seven,” which ended with her severed noggin.

Bruce Willis and his assistant dressed up as the twins from the 80’s horror flick “The Shining…”

Although I don’t remember the twins having facial hair.

These two not only get the best costume award (because it’s INSANE🤣) but the BFF award too 💥🏆 #theshining #bestfriendgoals #winninghalloween @stevoeads #brucewillis A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

And Kristen Bell voices Anna in the movie “Frozen.”

But her daughter asked her to dress up as Elsa, the other princess in the movie.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

From Adam Levine and his wife Behati’s skeleton faces…

Victory. 💥 A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

To Paris Hilton and her pal as Princess Jasmine and a gladiator…

Princess Jasmine & her sexy Gladiator. pic.twitter.com/OFWPto7N8B — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 30, 2017

To “Modern Family’s” Sarah Hyland and her friend as Dustin and Eleven from the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things…”

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Looks like Halloween with a sidekick was a treat for all.

