Holiday trends from Trina Turk

(WSVN) - In June, Shireen starts asking Lynn what she’s wearing for the holidays. Lynn gives her standard answer: I don’t know. If you’re like us and you have ‘nothing’ to wear for Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s, fear not. Tonight we head to Trina Turk — where the trend will have everyone looking at you.

Lynn Martinez: “New Year’s is a time to really let loose!”

At New Year’s parties and holiday get togethers this season, fashion is about being noticed.

Lynn Martinez: “This holiday, it’s a lot of Miami, bling, bling, bling!

Mollie Olaechea, Trina Turk: “Yes, lots of sparkle, sequins, textured fabrics.”

At Trina Turk on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, you’ll find lots of options for the holidays. They include glitz, texture and happy prints.

Lynn Martinez: “So, if you were going out on Christmas Eve, what would you pick? What would Mollie wear?

Mollie Olaechea: “One of my favorite pieces is a textured jacquard jacket. It’s gold, it’s really happy, it’s fun.”

Pair it with my absolute favorite sequined skirt, festive and stretchy, and you’ve got a unique look you can wear over and over.

Mollie Olaechea: “But if I want to wear it with a jean jacket or a little boot, I can make it look a little more punky and dress it down.”

Other options for New Year’s.

Mollie Olaechea: “I love some sequined pieces. We have some really bright, fun sequined skirts and colorful sequined tops.”

Like this multicolored sequined top, paired with shorts and fab Trina Turk shoes. Perfect for a party on a boat.

Mollie Olaechea: “Jumpsuits are always a great option. They’re sexy.”

They also make everyone look taller. (Love the embellishments on the collar!)

Lynn Martinez: “If a girl can only get one piece this holiday season, what should it be?”

Mollie Olaechea: “Something classic like a slip dress. They’re easy, and they’re comfortable for our climate.”

And remember, red never goes out of style. (And how cute is that purse?!)

Or this blue lace off-the-shoulder dress with dramatic sleeves. Pair it with a simple long necklace.

So this holiday season, no matter what color, texture and sparkle you choose, just remember to have fun.

FOR MORE INFO:

Trina Turk

(786) 409-4383

7200 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

https://www.trinaturk.com/s/trinaturk/home

