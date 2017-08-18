‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ is a butt-kickin’ love story

Butt-kicking is kinda Samuel L. Jackson’s thing, like in his new movie “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” But what drives him to kick butt? Love! Deco love guru Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

Sure, all the commercials and promos and web clips make “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” look like it’s an action movie. But the movie’s female lead says don’t be fooled; this is actually a big screen romance!

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “What the — ?”

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” looks like an action-packed grudge match.

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “I hope they kill him. I really do.”

But co-star Salma Hayek says it’s something else.

Salma Hayek: “Oh, yeah. A love story like you’ve never seen. Definitely.”

A love story? She’s not kidding!

Salma plays the imprisoned wife of Samuel L. Jackson’s character.

Salma Hayek: “He is maybe the most dangerous hitman in the world.”

But even though he’s a butt-kickin’ killer, who Ryan Reynolds struggles to protect, everything he does, he does for love.

Salma Hayek: “I’m kind of crazier than him, but at the same time, I’m the one that keeps him grounded.”

But don’t worry. This movie never gets sappy!

Samuel L. Jackson (as Darius Kincaid): “Oh no, no, no. I’m not gonna look. Oh mutha–!”

Sam is droppin’ plenty of MF-bombs.

And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s kinda become his trademark word.

Samuel L. Jackson (as Jules Winnfield): “I’m a mushroom cloud-layin’ [expletive]!.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as John Shaft): “You still a [expletive] you know that right?”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Neville Flynn): “I have had it with these [expletive] snakes on this [expletive] plane!”

Samuel L. Jackson: “People are kind of used to me saying it in various iterations and ways. It’s part of my stock and trade on Twitter. I’ve spelled it about 70 different ways. It’s fun for me.”

Of course, he doesn’t have to say it.

Samuel L. Jackson: “Sorta. I’ve done some movies where I haven’t said it. They didn’t make much money.”

Very good point.

And you know it’s a special movie when he can drop F-bombs all over the place — and still sing with a bus full of nuns!

Ryan Reynolds: “You just improvised that.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “I watched YouTube and learned the song. There’s 90 versions of the song on YouTube, but most of the time it’s just people sloshed out of their minds.”

With that many F-bombs, you know “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” is going to be rated “R.”

I guess a van full of singing nuns weren’t enough to redeem this movie with the ratings people.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” is currently playing in theaters.

