Hip-hop musical “Hamilton” coming to South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broadway smash “Hamilton: An American Musical” is coming to South Florida for the 2018-2019 theater season.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that the Tony Award-winning musical about the country’s first Treasury Secretary will schedule a run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

“Hamilton” has quickly become a cultural phenomenon, winning 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking hip-hop musical also broke box office records, earning the most money in a single week out of any other Broadway show by raking in $3.3 million for an eight performances over the span of one week.

According to the newspaper, national touring company Broadway Across America made the announcement during their show lineup reveal for this coming 2017-2018 season for the Fort Lauderdale theater.

Susie Krajsa, executive vice president for Broadway Across America, told the Sun-Sentinel that theatergoers who don’t want to “throw away their shot” at tickets for the show should purchase a season subscription for this year’s productions.

“And then, subscribers who renew for the following season will be able to guarantee their tickets to this groundbreaking production,” Krajsa said.

Subscribers for this year’s coming season will receive more information about the “Hamilton” schedule at a later date, which has not yet been announced.

