Hillary Clinton cheered at Broadway’s ‘In Transit’ musical

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton has taken the express train to Broadway — attending the musical “In Transit.”

The former presidential candidate and her husband attended the Wednesday night performance of the show set in the New York City subway, arriving at the Circle in the Square Theatre to thunderous applause. Audience members also chanted her name.

Hillary and Bill Clinton, along with longtime top aide Huma Abedin, visited the cast after the show and spent another half-hour in the lobby chatting with producers Janet and Marvin Rosen.

The show, about the intertwining lives of 11 New Yorkers underground, has a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez of

“Frozen” fame, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth.

Last month, the Clintons attended “The Color Purple.”

