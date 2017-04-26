High-cuts and stripes: Summer swimsuit trends by Versakini

Trends come and go, but one thing’s for sure — sexy never goes out of style. From high-cut suits to stripes, Deco’s checking out two hot looks for summer.

Swimsuit season is heating up in South Florida, and one trend is a cut above the rest — we’re talking high cut swimsuits.

Think Pam Anderson circa 1992. Deco hit the Betsy Hotel on Miami Beach for a preview.

Amanda Perna: “So the high-waisted, high-cut trend is everywhere, on every celebrity. It really does accent your body and elongate you and make you look super hot.”

“Project Runway” contestant Amanda Perna showed off looks from Versakini. Celebs like Nicki Minaj and Vanessa Hudgens are rocking the trend, and you can, too.

Amanda Perna: “This is a combo of stripes and high cut. This is one of Versakini’s reversible ones.”

And designers are taking the high-cut to new heights.

Amanda Perna: “So this bathing suit is Toxic Sadie, and this is super sexy. You see a whole bunch of hip, which shows off your legs even more than the regular high cut.

Another popular look? Stripes.

Taylor Swift loves her stripes, and why not? They elongate the body for a slimming look.

Amanda Perna: “I think stripes, they last forever. They never go out of style. They’re always really cool, and they’re huge for 2017.”

Amanda Perna: “All of the celebs are wearing these trends. You see Gigi Hadid, one of my favorites, wearing a lot of stripes. Here is our striped trend. This is a little candy-colored stripe. It’s fun, playful, especially for all of us South Florida girls.”

And stripes can go all different ways.

Amanda Perna: “I love how the stripe is going in a different direction. You see some of the stripe in the back, it’s going horizontal, and then you see it going diagonally in the front.”

From bold patterns to hip looks, there are plenty of ways to hit the beach this summer. Of course, you might want to hit the gym, too!

Swimsuits are priced between $59 to $200.

FOR MORE INFO:

Versakini

https://www.versakini.com/

Amanda Perna

http://www.amandaperna.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.