‘Hidden Figures’ to screen for free for Black History Month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures” about the untold story of the black women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race will screen for free in select U.S. cities in celebration of Black History Month.

AMC Theaters and 21st Century Fox said Tuesday that screenings will take place on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. in 14 cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami.

“Hidden Figures” stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

It has become a critical and box office hit.

The movie earned three Oscar nominations including best picture.

A statement says the free screenings are to build broader awareness of the true story.

Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and can be reserved online.

Online: https://www.amctheatres.com/hidden-figures-group

