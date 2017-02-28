Hialeah staple Franky’s Deli Warehouse recognized on Yelp

We all know that South Florida has some great places to eat, but the problem is finding the best place. Thanks to social media, a local fave is getting rave reviews.

Franky’s Deli Warehouse has been feeding South Florida for 18 years.

Frank Diaz, president, Franky’s Deli Warehouse: “Franky’s Deli is one of those old-fashioned, family mom-and-pop delis. Everybody comes here, they’re all friends, they all know each other, and we treat them like family.”

Now thanks to Yelp, this Hialeah staple is being recognized nationally.

Blue Arauz, community manager, Yelp: “Yelp is a popular website and mobile app where consumers can leave reviews about businesses. Everything from restaurants to local dry cleaners. These are real experiences these folks are having at these businesses.”

Customer reviews on Yelp have put Franky’s on the map.

Blue Arauz: “For the fourth year, we have released ‘Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the country. Really exciting news — we have Franky’s Deli Warehouse as number two in the entire country.”

Of all the independent non-chain restaurants in the U.S., Franky’s is sitting pretty.

Frank Diaz: “We have, I believe, over 230 reviews which are all five stars, and Yelp takes those into consideration, and we came up number one in Florida and then in the nation, we’re number 2.”

So what makes Franky’s is so special?

O.E. Marganon, patron: “The food is amazing. I’ve never had such great sandwiches before.”

From the salads to the sandwiches, the food is unique and delicious.

Frank Diaz: “Our most popular is our Number One. It’s what the write-ups have been in the paper, mostly. It’s an Italian and a mixture of ham, salami and capicola.”

They’re making 16 pounds of tuna a day, and it always sells out.

Rigo Figueredo: “Whatever sub you get, it’s probably gonna be better than any other sub that you order and wherever you order it from.”

Or go for the Felix Special, with chicken and their secret recipe mojo.

Frank Diaz: “It’s named after one of our customers who made it popular, and he’s known in the neighborhood.”

And your taste buds will double with pleasure if you get your sandwich double pressed.

Frank Diaz: “Double press is where we take the meat, warm it up on the press, and we put that on bread and press the bread. What that does is release the juices from the meat and heats them up.”

You know the saying: The customer is always right. And thanks to the customers’ reviews, Franky’s Deli Warehouse is right on top.

FOR MORE INFO:

Franky’s Deli Warehouse

2596 W. 84th St.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 827-5366

https://www.yelp.com/biz/frankys-deli-warehouse-hialeah

