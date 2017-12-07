As Deco continues Basel-ing along, perhaps the best thing to check out, or least one of the most unique, is the Grand Garnisher. You’ve gotta see this.

The Grand Garnisher is a creation of Hendrick’s Gin.

Fred Parent, Hendrick’s Gin: “This is essentially our ode to the cucumber. We are a gin made with cucumber and rose, so this is a vehicle we built to take all over the country. It actually physically slices cucumbers for us.”

A truck that slices cucumbers? How does that work?

Fred Parent: “We have a gentleman on a penny-farthing bike that speed-pedals everything and gets the conveyor belt going, sending the cucumbers down, eventually making their way over to the slicer that gives you a nice eighth-inch cucumber slice onto a conveyor belt.”

The folks at the truck will gladly make you a cocktail, after which you make it over to the conveyor belt for your slice of heaven.

You’ll go through some changes experiencing their machine for the first time.

Fred Parent: “It’s usually slight confusion, and then elation and excitement, I would say, kind of in that order.”

Forget working like a dog slicing cucumbers. Life is grand with the Grand Garnisher.

Fred Parent: “At Hendrick’s, we like to do things in a really unusual way, and sometimes in an inexplicably inefficient way.”

The Grand Garnisher will be working its magic on cucumbers at Hive in Wynwood on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.