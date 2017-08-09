Hemp-Encrusted Edamame Cakes/Soul Tavern

How about some vegetarian and vegan cuisine — just blocks from the beach? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Kristof Czartoryski

The Restaurant: Soul Tavern, Miami Beach

The Dish: Hemp-Encrusted Edamame Cakes

Ingredients:

4 cup edamame

4 1/2 tsp. garlic

1/2 cup shallot

5 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. mint

2 tsp. Kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

4 oz. lemon juice

1/2 cup gluten-free flour

1/2 cup flax meal

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp. fennel

1 green apple

1 lotus root

1/4 tsp. black sesame seeds

Dill (chopped)

4 tsp. black tahini

4 tsp. water

pomegranate seeds

Method of Preparation:

For edamame cakes: add edamame beans, garlic, shallot, olive oil, mint, salt, pepper and lemon juice and process until it resembles bread crumbs. Form into 3-40 gram cakes. Dredge in flour, flax slurry and hemp nuts. Saute in pan with avocado oil until golden brown.

For salad: Shave fennel, lotus root and green apple. Add black sesame seeds. Add citrus vinaigrette dressing for extra flavor.

To Plate:

Spread black tahini sauce on plate. Arrange 3 edamame cakes on perimeter of sauce. Scoop salad into center. Garnish with pomegrante seeds and chopped dill.

Serves: 3 cakes per person

Serving Suggestion:

Kombu-Capa Cocktail — gin, sparkling wine, kombucha, rosemary, lemon juice

Soul Tavern

1801 West Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 925-0799

www.soultavern.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.