Hemp-Encrusted Edamame Cakes/Soul Tavern

How about some vegetarian and vegan cuisine — just blocks from the beach? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Kristof Czartoryski
The Restaurant: Soul Tavern, Miami Beach
The Dish: Hemp-Encrusted Edamame Cakes
Ingredients:
4 cup edamame
4 1/2 tsp. garlic
1/2 cup shallot
5 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp. mint
2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
4 oz. lemon juice
1/2 cup gluten-free flour
1/2 cup flax meal
1/2 cup water
2 tbsp. fennel
1 green apple
1 lotus root
1/4 tsp. black sesame seeds
Dill (chopped)
4 tsp. black tahini
4 tsp. water
pomegranate seeds
Method of Preparation:
- For edamame cakes: add edamame beans, garlic, shallot, olive oil, mint, salt, pepper and lemon juice and process until it resembles bread crumbs. Form into 3-40 gram cakes. Dredge in flour, flax slurry and hemp nuts. Saute in pan with avocado oil until golden brown.
- For salad: Shave fennel, lotus root and green apple. Add black sesame seeds. Add citrus vinaigrette dressing for extra flavor.
To Plate:
Spread black tahini sauce on plate. Arrange 3 edamame cakes on perimeter of sauce. Scoop salad into center. Garnish with pomegrante seeds and chopped dill.
Serves: 3 cakes per person
Serving Suggestion:
Kombu-Capa Cocktail — gin, sparkling wine, kombucha, rosemary, lemon juice
Soul Tavern
1801 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 925-0799
www.soultavern.com
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.