Have a ’50 Shades of Grey’ style experience at the National Hotel

A stay at a swanky South Beach hotel can be very romantic, but one hotel is upping the ante. Forget the art deco pastel colors, the National Hotel is going “Fifty Shades of Grey.” It’s a retreat that will have you screaming more, more!

The sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey” hits theaters in two weeks, but fans can get in the mood a little early.

It’s an intriguing couple’s package at a sexy hotel.

Mario Casal Jr.: “The National Hotel is celebrating Valentine’s with the Fifty Shades of Romance package.

The Fifty Shades of Romance gives you all the intrigue of the film — starting with a contract, where you agree to “explore your sensuality,” just like Christian and Anastasia.

After agreeing to total secrecy, it’s off to your room — Fifty Shades-style. If you’re feeling a little shy, a mask could help break the ice.

Mario Casal Jr.: “In their room, waiting for them, will be a bottle of champagne, there will be 50 roses. They will have 50 strawberries, different styles throughout their stay.”

And when you’re ready to have someone’s hands all over you — the National has you covered with a couple’s massage!

Still not satisfied? Enjoy dinner in the dark. Fifty gourmet samples from Tamara Bistro, blindfolded of course.

Customer 1: “It was very sensual, very personal. From the moment we walk in to the moment we sat down at the table.”

Customer 2: “I can’t really tell you the favorite part, but if you stay here and do this package, you’ll know what it is.”

If you want to experience this package, you’ll need just one shade of green. Prices start at $795 a night — through the month of February.

Mario Casal Jr.: “The experience I want them to leave with is excitement.”

FOR MORE INFO:

National Hotel

1677 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-2311

http://nationalhotel.com/

