Havanna opens 1st US location in Davie

In South Florida, when you say “Havana,” you obviously think “Cuba.” But in Argentina, when you say “Havanna,” you think of a food company. That food company just opened its first U.S. location, right here in SoFlo — in the form of a restaurant/bakery/pretty much whatever you want to order.

Welcome to Havanna.

Not Havana, Cuba.

This is the Argentinean version.

Mariano Oliva, distributor: “Havanna — it’s a brand more than anything else. We’re developing the concept here in the U.S.”

Founded in the 1940s, Havanna has more than 200 stores in 11 countries.

The one that just opened in Davie is the first in America.

This thing — an alfajor — made them famous.

It’s two cookies, covered in chocolate, with dulce de leche in the middle.

Mariano Oliva: “The brand became so strong that, if you ask about Havanna in Argentina, they would immediately think of the alfajor.”

Regulars love ’em.

Viviana Berberian, customer: “They are sweet. Dulce de leche is like a caramel, very similar to caramel. And the chocolate is white, or the dark chocolate, is amazing.”

And while the sweets put them on the map, that’s far from the only thing on the menu here.

There’s something for everyone.

Mariano Oliva: “The menu’s very comprehensive. We cover pretty much everything.”

Empanadas, crepes, quiche, burgers and sandwiches — like this steak sandwich that’s one of their staples.

Mariano Oliva: “Different types of things people are used to here and also used to in South America.”

Even the coffee is bringing people in.

James Baul, customer: “This place looked like it had some authentic — espresso is what I’m looking for. Really good. Really well roasted. Really dark, but not too bitter.”

Havanna’s logo has changed throughout the decades.

The quality hasn’t.

Mariano Oliva: “We are a great quality company. Everything that we do is really geared to represent the company that started all of this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Havanna

15531 Sheridan St.

Davie, FL 33331

(754) 265-7711

http://havannausa.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.